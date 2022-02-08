Around 100 Ottawa Convoy Trucks Have Kids Living In Them & It's Complicating Police Work

When I heard that a convoy of truckers was making its way to Ottawa from Western Canada to bring their grievances about the vaccine mandate to Parliament Hill, my ears perked up. My first thought was: With these gas prices? Yikes!
It didn't take long to notice the travelling convoy trending on social media and I quickly assessed whether this had conspiracy nonsense written all over it, or if this was something really important.
The convoy made me reflect on my own situation
As the story developed, I reflected on some of my own grievances: 16 months of lost work due to lockdowns, having two back-to-back “COVID babies,” getting vaccinated under an ultimatum, and declining mental health.
The tag line “we are all in this together” has been plastered on billboards, the windows of businesses, and just about everywhere you can advertise, including the mouths of our politicians. However, it has become very clear that if you don’t meet certain criteria or share the same views as “most Canadians” we are most certainly NOT in this together.
As of September 2021, it became obvious that our prime minister is disgusted by unvaccinated people, and apparently, there are others who agree with him. This blatantly judgmental condemnation of the unvaccinated from one day to the next preceded the medical segregation now being protested in Ottawa.
A Freedom Convoy protest in Vaughan, Ontario, in January.Cassandra Navarrete
I belong to the unlucky fitness industry, which was among the hardest hit. Moreover, I am an independent contractor and therefore have no employment insurance, benefits, or job security. Like many Canadians, I am essentially a one-person small business and my work (as a yoga teacher) was deemed non-essential from day one.
I represent the group of Canadians significantly financially affected by the never-ending pointless lockdowns. I say pointless now that we can see lockdowns made less than 1% difference in mortality rates, according to a Johns Hopkins University meta-analysis of several studies from the first waves of the pandemic.
The CRB just barely covered living expenses and equalled 40-50% of my typical monthly income. Now, add the blessing of a second pregnancy in late 2020 — and only a three-week window to work in between lockdowns to save up for my unpaid maternity leave.
Being reminded over and over again that what I do to earn a living is not essential whittled me down to a state of merely coping rather than living. I have been living in a constant state of financial, mental and emotional stress, and I am aware that I am not unique. The days, weeks and months of lockdowns all feel like a blur, while I desperately try to give my two young children a normal life, hoping they don’t remember this when they’re older.
I know more people who have lost a battle with mental illness than COVID
If there’s one thing I think all Canadians can agree on is that the last two years have been rough. At this point, I know of more people who have lost a battle with mental illness than of those who have succumbed to COVID-19. There is a co-pandemic happening that both our government and the media are not talking about enough.
The media often has a way of distorting the truth and highlighting only what fits the mainstream narrative, and I believe is largely at fault for instigating and perpetuating the already clear divide. I witnessed this firsthand at the protest in Vaughan where thousands of people gathered peacefully to meet the truckers, offer donations, and support.
In the distance, a group of news reporters pointed cameras at a small group of people near the parking lot (the opposite direction of the masses piled onto the overpass) in what seemed like an effort to downplay the turnout.
After attending the protest in Vaughan, I noticed that more Instagram stories, news articles and the televised media are portraying the freedom convoy as part of “the fringe” anti-vaxxers, and now as racist extremists that are just here to clog up Ottawa for reasons not good enough for the general public.
Having connected firsthand with people at the rally, and been so deeply affected by the mandates myself, these truckers and growing masses of supporters are not what you’re calling them. Some of them may be anti-vaxx as well as anti-mandate, but what’s it to you, anyhow?
My vaccine failed to prevent me from contracting COVID-19 after being exposed to another vaccinated COVID-positive person. My vaccine also failed to prevent me from asymptomatically spreading the virus to my vaccinated friends over the holidays. On the bright side, we may now have natural immunity, which apparently doesn’t count.
The morale boost was reason enough to show up
These truckers did not come from every corner of Canada (with these gas prices) for nothing. These truckers and their supporters you hate are fed up with a nonsensical mandate that is preventing them from feeding their families, so they’re going to places where they can be heard loud and clear.
From what I observed, this convoy is a mixed group of hard-working, lawful, tax-paying Canadians, forced into action by having to choose between making a medical choice they’d rather not make and putting food on their table.
You better believe I bundled up my kids and called my parents, brothers and friends to show up. Coming out to support, shout, walk, and connect with other Canadians was one of the best things I’ve done to support my own mental health, and an incredible remedy for the low morale, negativity, and diminished faith I’ve been sitting in for months on end.
Peaceful, helpful, positive Canadians handing out donuts, water and coffee to truckers getting ready to roll out to the capital made some dormant part of my sad inner Canadian cheer up again. That was reason enough to go.
I also hope to make a difference for my friend — a pregnant woman who was fired for choosing not to risk an adverse reaction from the vaccine, despite providing medical notes, and was offered no accommodations even after 10 years of service.
I hope the truckers will make a difference for the overworked nurses, doctors and paramedics who could not miss work, even if they wanted to.
For the thousands of Canadians unable to move in, out and through our country freely, and who are faced with unemployment, mistreatment and disrespect due to a medical choice.
All Canadians are essential — vaccinated or not
To be perfectly clear — I am NOT anti-vaxx. I belong to the group of people who got vaccinated under the pressure to not lose my job. I am, however, absolutely anti-mandate.
A huge number of people who are out there supporting the truckers are likely double or maybe even triple vaxxed, and are still calling out our government on absurd and unconstitutional measures that are destroying businesses all over the country.
They are unnecessarily locking down select industries that have gone above and beyond to make their spaces safe. To what point does our government want us to sacrifice ourselves for this 1% mortality rate?
It is not our responsibility to make up for our government’s shortcomings in dealing with this pandemic. I believe we’re in desperate need of better mitigation efforts, but medical segregation cannot be one of them.
I don't have the answers, but I believe we can protect the vulnerable without forcing employers to terminate perfectly healthy, competent, experienced professionals over a personal, and what should be confidential, medical choice.
If you want “double, triple, quadruple” protection against COVID-19, I believe you can (and should) keep getting jabbed over and over again if you want to. For those who prefer to forgo the extra protection, I say respectfully, please mind your own business. I believe that ALL Canadians, vaccinated and unvaccinated, are essential. The freedom convoy represents just that.
