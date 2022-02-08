Sections

Around 100 Ottawa Convoy Trucks Have Kids Living In Them & It's Complicating Police Work

Police have contacted Children's Aid Society.

Toronto Staff Writer
Intoit | Dreamstime

The Freedom Convoy has occupied Ottawa for almost two weeks now, but it's not just protestors in the capital, some have brought children along for the ride.

Ottawa Police Services, Deputy Chief Steve Bell, revealed in a press conference on February 8 that about 25% of the 418 trucks encamped in Ottawa have "children living in them."

Bell says the discovery was made through "intelligence" and that the children within the occupation "could be at risk during a police operation."

Police are working with the Children's Aid Society to ensure the children's "welfare and safety."

Bell says their message to demonstrators remains the same "Don't come. And if you do, there will be consequences, including financial consequences for your illegal and unlawful behaviour."

Since the beginning of the protest, Ottawa Police have issued over 1,300 tickets, made 22 arrests and are looking into 79 ongoing criminal investigations.

Bell says "many of the remaining demonstrators are highly determined and volatile," and they have recently seen an increase in aggression towards officers.

With the help of Ohio Police, an individual who was placing "fake threats" to "deceive and distract" emergency services was arrested on Monday, while other protesters attacked and "swarmed" officers.

"We've seized fuel and cut off material, financial and logistical support to occupation."

Bell says they have managed to tow and seize some vehicles, but they are experiencing resource and operational issues when it comes to acting further.

"We know that some demonstrators have indicated a desire to leave. In some cases, they're blocked in by other vehicles and where possible, we're working to facilitate their departure," he says.

To combat their lack of resources, Bell says they need "1,800 officers and civilian personal" to bring a "safe end to this occupation."

