Ottawa Police Looking For 2 Suspects Who Allegedly Started A Fire In A Building
The suspects allegedly taped the doors of the building shut.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help them identify two individuals who are "persons of interest" in an arson case.
On February 6, in the "early hours" of the morning, one or more people entered a building in the 200 block of Lisgar Street and "started a fire using undisclosed materials," according to a press release.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson released more details on the incident at a special city council meeting on Monday.
"Yesterday, we learned of a horrific story that clearly demonstrates the malicious intent of these protesters occupying our city," he said.
Watson claims that the building's video footage shows two young men who entered the lobby of the building at around 5 a.m. on Sunday and lit firestarter bricks near the elevators "before taping up the door handles so residents would struggle to get out during a fire."
I've been hesitating to post this publicly, but I feel I must for the safety of downtown Ottawa residents. Here are the facts:\n\nLast night two arsonists brought a full package of firestarter bricks into our building's lobby at 5AM. The building is located at Metcalfe & Lisgar. 1/— Matias Mu\u00f1oz (@Matias Mu\u00f1oz) 1644191440
"Thankfully, no one was hurt, but this story could have ended very, very differently," Watson said. "It's extremely disturbing and points to a desire to harm our residents and obvious criminal intent."
"I cannot stress this enough, and I hope this message gets through to the truckers: The lives of individual innocent people are at stake right now, right here."
The Freedom Convoy has been occupying Ottawa for over a week now, and tensions are running high after several incidents have occurred with protesters, resulting in the city declaring a state of emergency.
No one was injured in the fire, according to Ottawa police, and the Arson Unit asks "anyone with information on either the incident or the identity of the individuals pictured" to contact them at ext. 4587 or 3771, or by submitting an anonymous tip at crimestoppers.ca.