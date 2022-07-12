Ottawa Firefighters Rescued 7 Pets From A Burning House & There Were 5 Snakes (VIDEO)
Firefighters said the blaze was "visible through the roof."
Ottawa Fire Servicesrescued seven pets, including five snakes and two birds, from a burning house during the wee hours of Sunday morning.
On July 10, the fire service said in a tweet that they responded to a fire, which started on a deck, at Bayview Drive around 3 a.m. Responders said the blaze "extended up the side of the bungalow into the attic."
There were several calls made to 911 about visible flames coming from a home, according to an Ottawa Fire Services press release sent to Narcity.
"A Working Fire was declared while crews were responding," reads the statement. "Once on location, Ottawa Fire crews confirmed fire visible through the roof."
\u201cAt approx 3am last night, @OttFire responded to a fire on Bayview Dr. The fire started on the deck & extended up the side of the bungalow into the attic. Firefighters did an excellent job of extinguishing the fire before it could spread to the interior of the home. 1/3 #OttNews\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1657478422
At 4:17 a.m., firefighters had the flames under control, they stated in a follow-up tweet.
They also said that, thankfully, no injuries were reported, but two adults did require "victim assistance."
More shockingly was that other than saving humans, they also saved seven pets, if you consider a snake a pet...
"Firefighters rescued approx 5 snakes & 2 birds. (Yes, snakes.😐). Firefighters also performed salavage operations to protect the contents of the home from water & smoke damage," they tweeted.
The firefighters apparently stopped the fire from spreading to the home's interior.
Ottawa Fire Services warn that "if pets are trapped inside your home, tell firefighters right away. Do not return inside to retrieve them. Once out, stay out."
The incident is still under investigation, but thank goodness for the attentive neighbours who called in!