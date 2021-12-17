Trending Tags

Ottawa Firefighters Rescued A Tiny Kitten Who Was Stuck In A Couch This Week (PHOTOS)

This might be the cutest rescue mission ever.

OttFire | Twitter

Ottawa firefighters may put out blazing fires and respond to serious emergencies but they also make time to help out the little (furry) guys.

Early on Thursday morning, Ottawa firefighters rescued a tiny black kitten who was trapped in a couch in Manotick according to a tweet from Ottawa Fire Services.

The adorable kitten had gotten its leg stuck inside a pull-out sofa and Ottawa Fire Services were called to assist.

Multiple firefighters were on scene attending to the critter and "firefighters had to cut through the couch to access the kitten," according to the tweet.

The rescue didn't look as simple as a quick snip of fabric.

Photos posted in the tweet show firefighters maneuvering the couch straight up onto its side, pulling off the couch's cushion and extending the pull-out section before reaching the kitten.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to free the furry feline "safely" and return the kitten back to its owners.

Previous rescues

This isn't the first time Ottawa Fire Services have rescued an adorable critter.

On November 5 Ottawa firefighters rescued three small dogs from a house fire and even gave the pups oxygen while cradling them in blankets and thanks to their efforts all three dogs survived.

In June 2020, Ottawa firefighters also rescued four baby ducklings that were trapped in a storm sewer.

After successfully retrieving the ducklings, officers were able to locate the mother in a nearby pond and reunite them.

A video posted to Twitter shows the duckling and mother as they spot each other and swim toward each other for a heartwarming reunion.

