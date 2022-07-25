NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Big Brother Canada's Gino Rescued A Cat On A Hot Day In Ottawa & It'll Melt Your Heart

He gave the cat a drink of water.

On Friday, Big Brother Canada's Steven "Gino" Giannopoulos helped rescue a panicking cat from a hot roof in Ottawa.
In a photo posted to Twitter by Ottawa Fire Services (OFS), Giannopoulos, from season 10, is seen offering the cat some water from a bottle at a building on St. Charles Street. Aw, how sweet!

"A concerned citizen [called] to report a [cat] was panicking on a hot black roof clawing at a window trying to get inside," tweeted OFS.

"@OttFire Firefighters rescued the cat & gave it some water. Some caring residents got the [cat] some milk & our partners @OttawaBylaw tried to locate the owner."

In the comments, an observant Big Brother Canada viewer remarked, "Gino from Big Brother Canada!!"

And on Saturday morning, OFS tweeted again, "To everyone who asked: Yes, that is that is Gino (@GINOinthehouse) from @BigBrotherCA."

"No, I can’t tell you what station he works at," the service concluded with a laughing emoji.

The heartwarming moment was quickly liked by over 300 people and retweeted.

Ottawa city councillor Catherine McKenney, representing Somerset ward, responded to the original tweet saying, "Big thanks from the cats across the city!"

The Canadian TV star, who lives in Ottawa, takes no issue when it comes to showing off his love for animals.

Posting on Instagram last week, the 28-year-old shared a photo of himself with his dog, El Chapo, and a painting of the pup.

"I asked him to mean mug with me he didn’t listen," posted Giannopoulos. "Then I tried to explain that the painting is him, he didn’t believe me. Swipe left to see how confused the kid is."

Little El Chapo can be seen in the photo with a seriously confused look on his face. Poor pup!

