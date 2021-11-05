Trending Tags

Ottawa Firefighters Saved 3 Dogs From A Fire & The Photos Will Give You All The Feels

The three dogs are all alive thanks to Ottawa Fire Services.

Ottawa Firefighters Saved 3 Dogs From A Fire Today & The Photos Will Give You All The Feels
OttFire | Twitter

Ottawa firefighters saved three dogs from a house fire at 2 a.m. on Friday morning and all three survived.

Ottawa Fire Services tweeted out the heartwarming pictures at 7:17 a.m on November 5 and they will give you all the feels.

"Three dogs were rescued and given oxygen this morning from a house fire at approximately 2am. All three dogs survived," the tweet reads.

The photos show one small dog wrapped in a piece of cloth on a firefighter's lap while another firefighter gives the pup oxygen with a little mask. The tiny pup looks shaken but seems to be cooperating from the photo.

In another photo, two dogs are depicted swaddled in the arms of two other firefighters, with oxygen for the pups on hand.

