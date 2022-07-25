NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ottawa Firefighters Rescued An Unconscious Driver From A Car Hanging Off A Ledge (VIDEO)

It would've "been a 15-20 feet drop" into the Rideau River.

Vehicle handing off a ledge in Ottawa.

Vehicle handing off a ledge in Ottawa.

Scott Stilborn via OttFire | Twitter, Jean Lalonde via OttFire | Twitter

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) pulled off a heroic rescue after someone was found unconscious in a vehicle hanging off a ledge above the Rideau River on Friday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m., OFS received a call from the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) about a vehicle collision on Bank Street and Riverside Drive, according to a press release sent to Narcity.

Shortly after receiving the call, firefighters arrived on the scene and secured the vehicle by tying it off. The paramedics also responded to the scene.

"The vehicle was sideways and hanging off the ledge at risk of falling approximately 15-20 feet down on its roof into the water," reads the press release.

In video footage posted to Twitter, several firefighters can be seen tugging on a dark-coloured vehicle located among trees and off the side of the road.

"The initial information was that a vehicle hit either a pole or a tree and was hanging off the side of the road and about to fall in the water," said OFS in the email.

The fire service added that paramedics found the driver trapped inside the vehicle and unconscious. Responders said the car was "at a high risk of falling into the water."

Another photo posted to Twitter shows a vehicle turned on its side on top of a large tree trunk.

By 8:47 p.m., firefighters were able to get the individual out of the passenger vehicle only after removing the entire driver-side door.

At that time, officials said they "had safely removed the trapped occupant out of the vehicle."

Phew! That's one stellar rescue effort.

