Ottawa Firefighters Rescued An Unconscious Driver From A Car Hanging Off A Ledge (VIDEO)
It would've "been a 15-20 feet drop" into the Rideau River.
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) pulled off a heroic rescue after someone was found unconscious in a vehicle hanging off a ledge above the Rideau River on Friday evening.
At around 8:30 p.m., OFS received a call from the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) about a vehicle collision on Bank Street and Riverside Drive, according to a press release sent to Narcity.
Shortly after receiving the call, firefighters arrived on the scene and secured the vehicle by tying it off. The paramedics also responded to the scene.
"The vehicle was sideways and hanging off the ledge at risk of falling approximately 15-20 feet down on its roof into the water," reads the press release.
\u201cAt approx 20:27, @OttFire responded for a vehicle that hit a pole & was hanging off a ledge at risk of falling into the Rideau River. The driver was unconscious & trapped inside the vehicle.#OttNews \n\n\ud83c\udfa5 @CapFireResponse\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1658538752
In video footage posted to Twitter, several firefighters can be seen tugging on a dark-coloured vehicle located among trees and off the side of the road.
"The initial information was that a vehicle hit either a pole or a tree and was hanging off the side of the road and about to fall in the water," said OFS in the email.
The fire service added that paramedics found the driver trapped inside the vehicle and unconscious. Responders said the car was "at a high risk of falling into the water."
\u201cA view from below of last night\u2019s rescue at Bank St & Riverside Dr. \n\n#OttNews\n\n\ud83d\udcf8 OFS Photographer Jean Lalonde\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1658574257
Another photo posted to Twitter shows a vehicle turned on its side on top of a large tree trunk.
By 8:47 p.m., firefighters were able to get the individual out of the passenger vehicle only after removing the entire driver-side door.
At that time, officials said they "had safely removed the trapped occupant out of the vehicle."
Phew! That's one stellar rescue effort.