An Ottawa Firefighter Died In A Skydiving Accident During An Advanced Landing Yesterday
He "mentored hundreds of skydivers throughout the country."
An Ottawa firefighter tragically died from fatal injuries he sustained in a skydiving incident, which happened during a landing sequence on Wednesday.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Parachute Ottawa said that a skydiver "succumbed to fatal injuries" following a skydiving landing around 12:30 p.m..
The man's parachute was reportedly deployed without incident. However, the organization added that "fatal injuries were sustained during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver."
And as per an Ontario Provincial Police press release, Renfrew OPP and paramedics arrived on the scene, at the Arnprior Airport, around 1 p.m..
Following the accident, 45-year-old Jeffrey Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ottawa Fire Services later confirmed that Dean was a firefighter at Station 12-C.
\u201cIt is with great sadness that I announce we've lost one of our own today. Firefighter Jeffrey Dean, Station 12-C, was a beloved member of the Ottawa Fire Services. I would like to send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fire family during this difficult time.\u201d— Chief Hutt (@Chief Hutt) 1658962224
In a press release sent to Narcity, Fire Chief Paul Hutt said that the firefighter was a "beloved member" of the service who joined the city's team full-time in 2012.
"Firefighter Dean was a loving husband and a father of two children," said Hutt.
The fire chief added that the skydiver volunteered with the Fire Venturers Program, a fire training program for teens between the ages of 14 to 17.
\u201c#RenfrewOPP officers are currently investigating a sky diving fatality at the Arnprior Airport. The investigation is ongoing. ^br\u201d— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1658950173
Parachute Ottawa also mentioned that the 45-year-old was a "highly experienced skydiver" with "more than 4000 skydives."
He apparently "mentored hundreds of skydivers throughout the country," according to the skydiving organization. It concluded that the firefighter was "a positive light to all."
As for further details on the cause of the accident, the OPP is currently investigating.