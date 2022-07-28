NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An Ottawa Firefighter Died In A Skydiving Accident During An Advanced Landing Yesterday

He "mentored hundreds of skydivers throughout the country."

Ottawa News Reporter
Firefighter Jeffrey Dean.

Firefighter Jeffrey Dean.

Ottawa Fire Services

An Ottawa firefighter tragically died from fatal injuries he sustained in a skydiving incident, which happened during a landing sequence on Wednesday.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Parachute Ottawa said that a skydiver "succumbed to fatal injuries" following a skydiving landing around 12:30 p.m..

The man's parachute was reportedly deployed without incident. However, the organization added that "fatal injuries were sustained during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver."

And as per an Ontario Provincial Police press release, Renfrew OPP and paramedics arrived on the scene, at the Arnprior Airport, around 1 p.m..

Following the accident, 45-year-old Jeffrey Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottawa Fire Services later confirmed that Dean was a firefighter at Station 12-C.

In a press release sent to Narcity, Fire Chief Paul Hutt said that the firefighter was a "beloved member" of the service who joined the city's team full-time in 2012.

"Firefighter Dean was a loving husband and a father of two children," said Hutt.

The fire chief added that the skydiver volunteered with the Fire Venturers Program, a fire training program for teens between the ages of 14 to 17.

Parachute Ottawa also mentioned that the 45-year-old was a "highly experienced skydiver" with "more than 4000 skydives."

He apparently "mentored hundreds of skydivers throughout the country," according to the skydiving organization. It concluded that the firefighter was "a positive light to all."

As for further details on the cause of the accident, the OPP is currently investigating.

