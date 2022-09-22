Ontario Police Looking For New Info After 21-Year-Old Died In A Skydiving Incident
She was from Richmond Hill.
South Simcoe Police Service (SSPS) is asking for new information after a 21-year-old died in a skydiving accident last month.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Thursday, September 22, SSPS posted a press release update informing the public that they have issued "a renewed appeal for information following the death of a Toronto-area woman in a skydiving incident in the Town of Innisfil."
The police stated that 21-year-old Tania Pardazi Moghaddam of Richmond Hill died after sustaining serious injuries.
To help the police in this public appeal, the family has released a photo of Tania.
On August 27, at around 5:40 p.m., SSPS was called to attend to a skydiving incident in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4 in Innisfil.
They reported a woman was "critically injured" after jumping out of a plane operated by a local skydiving club.
The skydiver was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
Skydive Toronto Inc. issued a news release on the following Monday morning, detailing what happened during the fatal accident and confirming that the 21-year-old was a skydiving student.
"The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate," the release reads.
According to Skydive Toronto Inc., Tania had recently become part of the community.
"The team at Skydive Toronto Inc. has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years," the release adds.
The police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate this fatality. Further information will be released once it becomes available.
"Investigators are appealing to anyone with information or video that can assist in the investigation to contact Detective Constable Dan Raymond at 705-436-2141, extension #1027, dan.raymond@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers," police concluded.