A 21-Year-Old Woman In Ontario Died In A Skydiving Accident Over The Weekend
She was a skydiving student.
A 21-year-old woman died in a fatal skydiving accident in Innisfil over the weekend, and police are investigating.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to a press release issued on August 28, the South Simcoe Police Service said it was called down to the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4 at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Innisfil Fire and Rescue, and the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services also responded to the call.
According to police, a woman was seriously injured after jumping out of a plane that day, and she was pronounced dead when she was taken to the local hospital.
Skydive Toronto Inc. issued a news release on Monday morning that detailed what happened during the fatal accident and confirmed that the 21-year-old was a skydiving student.
"The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate," the release reads.
According to the skydiving company, the 21-year-old recently joined their community.
"The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years," the release reads.
Skydive Toronto Inc. says they are cooperating with South Simcoe Police on their investigation, which is currently being conducted by the Office of the Chief Coroner.
This is not the first time someone died from a skydiving incident in the province in recent months.
Back in July, a firefighter from Ottawa sustained fatal injuries when he was trying to land from his jump.
According to Parachute Ottawa, 45-year-old Jeffrey Dean was able to deploy the parachute without a problem, but was critically injured "during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver."
More information about what happened on August 27 will be released by the police as soon as it becomes available.
