ontario provincial police

A Small Plane Crashed Near An Ontario Airport & The Pilot Wasn't Injured (PHOTOS)

The plane was trying to land.

Toronto Associate Editor
A plane crash near Buttonville Airport.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

A pilot crashed a small plane at a local airport in Markham last night and came out without a scratch.

On Wednesday, April 20, about 20 minutes after 9 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police shared that members of their Aurora detachment went to the scene near the Buttonville Municipal Airport.

According to provincial police, the plane was attempting to land at the airport. There was just one pilot on board the plane, who didn't sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

In the on-scene photos shared on Twitter, emergency services are seen attending to the crashed plane right off the road.

York Regional Police shared that they were also at the scene of the crash near Highway 404 and 16th Avenue.

The northbound ramp in the area was shut down for the investigation, and YRP warned drivers in the area to expect traffic delays.

As of Thursday, April 21, just a few minutes before 1:30 a.m., OPP GTA Traffic shared that the ramp has reopened for use.

This is not the first time that news has come out about a concerning plane incident near the Markham-based airport.

Back in October, a small plane made an emergency landing right on Highway 407 between Warden and Woodbine Avenues after reportedly taking off from the Buttonville Airport.

Narcity reached out to York Regional Police and the Aurora OPP detachment for more information but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published. An update will be made if we receive comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

