plane crash

Airline Passengers Were Sent Plane Crash Pics During Takeoff & They Had To Abort The Flight

Global Staff Writer
One of the images sent to the passengers showing the crash site of Turkish Airlines in Amsterdam.

Fred Vloo | Flickr

The last thing you want to see before your flight takes off is a bunch of plane crash photos, but that's exactly what happened to a planeload of passengers in Israel.

Someone AirDropped photos of planes crashing to passengers and crew on an Andolu Jet flight from Israel to Turkey Tuesday, prompting the captain to abort takeoff, the Times Of Israel reports.

The Boeing 737 was supposed to fly out of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport to Turkey but was delayed 5 hours because of the incident.

All 160 passengers and crew members on board were evacuated from the aircraft and were inspected along with all the luggage on board, reported BBC.

The incident caused such a commotion that a passenger required medical treatment after falling over a conveyer belt while trying to escape.

Police later said that nine passengers were arrested in connection with the photos, the Times Of Israel reports.

The plane was on its way to the takeoff position when the photos were sent. The passengers informed the crew members, who then alerted the captain.

The captain turned the plane around and went back to the terminal.

The images were sent to the passengers via AirDrop, so only iPhone users received the photos, according to Israel's Hebrew Ynet news outlet, which also shared the photos.

One of the sent images showed the wreckage of a Turkish Airlines plane that crashed at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in 2009.

Another image showed a plane crash in San Francisco in 2013.

Authorities later let the passengers back onboard and the flight took off for Istanbul.

