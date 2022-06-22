Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

plane crash

A Full Passenger Plane Caught Fire After Crash-Landing In Miami & The Video Is Terrifying

"I thought I was going to die."

Global Staff Writer
The Red Air plane crash scene at Miami International Airport.

The Red Air plane crash scene at Miami International Airport.

@sm.spotter | Instagram

A plane carrying at least 126 people crash-landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when it skidded along the runway before catching fire due to the impact.

The plane's front landing gear failed and collapsed as it inched closer to the runway, which caused the crash, airport authorities told the Associated Press.

"I thought I was going to die," passenger Paola Garcia told Fox affiliate WSVN after the crash. "The plane was like jumping and jumping and jumping."

Luckily, all passengers and crew members on board survived the crash. Only three people were left with minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Red Air flight was arriving in Miami from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, when the front landing gear malfunctioned, causing the plane to lose control down the runway and crash through a crane tower before finally coming to a halt on a grassy area.

The chaos didn't end when the plane came to a stop. After the crash, the plane's right wing caught on fire, prompting firefighters to flood the scene and douse the aircraft with a white firefighter chemical, reported WSVN.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed terrified passengers climbing out of the wreck and running toward safety.

Not too long after the fire was ignited, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue updated the public that they "placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage."

"All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals," confirmed the fire department in a tweet.

Although most news outlets are reporting there were 126 people on board, a statement by Red Air claims that the vessel was carrying 130 passengers and 10 crew members. The reason behind the confusion over the number of people on board is unclear, reported CNN.

Miami International Airport tweeted about the incident and said that "some flights have been delayed as a result" of the crash.

"Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info," the tweet added.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...