NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canada's Second Most Wanted Criminal Just Died In A Plane Crash In Ontario

There was a $100,000 reward for any information that helped lead to his arrest.

Vancouver Editor
Headshot of a bald white man with a red beard, Gene Karl Lahrkamp. Right: A aerial view of an Ontario forest and body of water.

Headshot of a bald white man with a red beard, Gene Karl Lahrkamp. Right: A aerial view of an Ontario forest and body of water.

Bolo Program, Atomazul | Dreamstime

One of Canada's most wanted criminals just died in a plane crash in northwestern Ontario.

The B.C. man, named Gene Karl Lahrkamp, recently ranked as the second most wanted fugitive in the country, and there was a $100,000 reward for any information that helped lead to his arrest.

Lahrkamp was wanted for murder by the RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) on behalf of authorities in Thailand.

He was connected to the murder of a former Canadian resident and "UN" Gang member, named Jimi Sandhu — who was killed in Thailand on February 5.

According to the Bolo Program website, which released the most-wanted list, Sandhu was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that he was targeted by "two Canadian gunmen who flew back to Canada in the days following the murder," it added.

Shortly after the Bolo Program list came out, a plane crashed near Sioux Lookout in Ontario, on April 30.

According to CityNews, four people died in the crash — including Lahrkamp. The small plane was reportedly leaving from Dryden, Ontario, and was on its way to Marathon.

The plane went down on the way, and the crash site was located near the Sioux Lookout.

The Bolo Program website now lists Lahrkamp as deceased.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...