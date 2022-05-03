Canada's Second Most Wanted Criminal Just Died In A Plane Crash In Ontario
There was a $100,000 reward for any information that helped lead to his arrest.
One of Canada's most wanted criminals just died in a plane crash in northwestern Ontario.
The B.C. man, named Gene Karl Lahrkamp, recently ranked as the second most wanted fugitive in the country, and there was a $100,000 reward for any information that helped lead to his arrest.
Lahrkamp was wanted for murder by the RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) on behalf of authorities in Thailand.
He was connected to the murder of a former Canadian resident and "UN" Gang member, named Jimi Sandhu — who was killed in Thailand on February 5.
According to the Bolo Program website, which released the most-wanted list, Sandhu was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation revealed that he was targeted by "two Canadian gunmen who flew back to Canada in the days following the murder," it added.
Shortly after the Bolo Program list came out, a plane crashed near Sioux Lookout in Ontario, on April 30.
According to CityNews, four people died in the crash — including Lahrkamp. The small plane was reportedly leaving from Dryden, Ontario, and was on its way to Marathon.
The plane went down on the way, and the crash site was located near the Sioux Lookout.
The Bolo Program website now lists Lahrkamp as deceased.
