BC Man Shot & Killed Near A Walmart Parking Lot Was Murdered Due To 'Mistaken Identity'
Police believe the killers "mistook him for an individual involved in the ongoing lower mainland gang conflict."
A 29-year-old off-duty corrections officer was shot and killed, and police believe the killers mistook the identity of the man.
After a year-long investigation, police have determined that the murder of Bikramdeep Randhawa was likely "a result of mistaken identity," and believe that the victim was mistaken for an individual involved in a gang conflict.
Randhawa was killed near a Walmart parking lot in North Delta, B.C., just over a year ago, and the police have just released new information about the homicide.
Investigators now "are confident they have identified the suspects involved in this murder," and that the killers thought that Randhawa was someone who was "involved in the ongoing lower mainland gang conflict."
The police did not name the suspects.
In a news release from May 1, 2021, police said that Randhawa was the victim of a targeted shooting and that a "suspect vehicle" that was involved in the shooting was found burned in the Burnaby area.
The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects involved in the incident have not yet been charged.
"It is not lost on the investigative team or the Delta Police as a whole the tragedy of seeing an innocent person caught up in the senseless violence of the ongoing gang conflict that cost a life," said Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu.
Police added that anyone with information should contact the Delta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.