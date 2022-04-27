Canada's 'Most Wanted' List Has Been Released & You Can Get Up To $100K For Helping Catch Them
Do you recognize any of these faces?
A list of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted has been released to the public and if you are able to help the police apprehend someone from it, you could get a large financial reward.
On April 26, the BOLO Program — a non-profit organization dedicated to using social media to publicize and help catch alleged criminals — released a list of Canada's most wanted individuals.
Those listed have been charged with a crime but have, thus far, avoided capture by the police.
The nationwide effort is searching for people from B.C. to Quebec and includes those who have been on the run since the 1980s.
The purpose of the list is to generate public awareness of these individuals and to hopefully get tips as to the whereabouts of the featured fugitives.
There are currently 25 people on the list, with the number one, Abilaziz Mohamed, already being arrested on April 27. There was a $250,000 reward attached to him.
Congrats to @TPSHomicide for arrest of murder suspect A. Mohamed on Apr. 26, 2022. Within 12 hrs of Bolo Top 25 launch.\n\nWe thank @TorontoPolice & @1800222TIPS for partnering with us to keep our communities safe. And many thanks to all Canadians for being on the lookout!\n#torontopic.twitter.com/0uw0BH7p2s— Bolo Program | Programme Bolo (@Bolo Program | Programme Bolo) 1651081105
Some of the other names on the list include Gene Karl Lahrhamp, Kier Brian Granado, Nouraldin Rabee, Tommy Ngo, Youcef Bouras and many more.
Among the crimes that have landed these people on the list are murder, manslaughter, pimping, attempted murder and accessory after the fact.
If you have a tip for the police that could help locate these individuals, you can contact the local police investigating the person or send i anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
From there, if your tip helps the authorities in their investigation, you could get up to $100,000 depending on the usefulness of the information, which case you've assisted with and if there were other tipsters.
BOLO also will be regularly updating the Top 25 Most Wanted list as the status of each case changes.
