Winnipeg Just Had Its Largest Meth Bust Ever & It's Like Something Out Of 'Breaking Bad'
It had an estimated street value of $6.3 million.
Two Alberta men have been arrested and charged after police in Winnipeg seized 63 kilograms of methamphetamine in the "biggest single seizure" of the drug in the city.
The Guns & Gangs Unit of Winnipeg Police found the drugs during a search warrant of the 800 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway on October 12.
Two men were found at the Winnipeg residence with a huge amount of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $6.3 million. It's like a Canadian version of Walter White and Jessie Pinkman from Breaking Bad.
Police also found 3.4 ounces of fentanyl valued at around $15,000, 6.6 ounces of cocaine estimated at around $13,000, and two litres of GHB at around $4,000.
In a press conference, Inspector Elton Hall from Winnipeg Police Service said between $60,000 and $75,000 of Canadian currency was also found at the property.
"It's alarming that there's this much methamphetamine on the table in front of me," he said.
The two men from Alberta – Dennis Bobko, 35, and Bryan Arnold, 47 – were charged with a variety of drug trafficing offences as well as possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Hall said the two men are believed to be part of an organized drug network in Canada and police are expecting more arrests to be made in connection with the seizure.
While typically a lot of methamphetamine is made in Mexico, Hall said the police are not certain that the drugs that were seized were made there due to the quality.
"There's a brown tinge to it. It's not perfectly clear," he explained, adding it could have been made in labs in the U.S. or Canada.
Hall added that arrests of mid-level drug traffickers are what the Guns & Gangs Unit is moving toward as arrests for smaller drug offences "don't work."
He said arresting someone with a small number of drugs on them that are released hours later leaves officers "doing paperwork for the next 10 or 12 hours."
"Those arrests are inefficient," he said.