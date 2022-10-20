Canada's 'Most Wanted' Criminals List Is Out & 3 Of Them Are Wanted In Alberta
You can get up to $250,000 if you know something.
A new list of Canada's "most wanted" criminals has just been released and three men who are wanted in Alberta are on it.
The list of 25 of the "most wanted" criminals in Canada was put together by the Bolo Program, a non-profit that works with police across Canada to help use public awareness to find them.
There are rewards of up to $250,000 on offer to the public for information that leads to the arrest of the listed fugitives.
Kier Bryan Granado
Kier Bryan Granado.Bolo Program
Kier Bryan Granado is the number two "most wanted" in Canada with a Canada-wide warrant issued by Calgary Police for first-degree murder, as well as an Interpol Red Notice.
The 26-year-old has avoided arrest since charges were laid against him in 2019 in relation to the death of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi in Monterey Park in December 2015.
One person has already been charged for being an accessory after the fact to murder and BOLO Program added that anyone assisting Granado in evading arrest could face similar charges.
Granado also has links to the Fresh off the Boat Killers (FK) gang which is known to be tied to organized crime.
No one should try to apprehend Granado themselves as he may be "armed and dangerous," however a reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for any information that leads to Granado's arrest.
Saed Osman
Saed OsmanEdmonton Police
Saed Osman, a 27-year old, is wanted by Edmonton Police on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a "brazen lounge shooting" in the area of 118 Ave. and 124 S. on March 12, 2022.
The shooting resulted in a loss of life and several other people received serious injuries after being struck randomly.
Osman is still at large and is described as being around 6 feet tall, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Talal Amer
Talal AmerBolo Program
Talal Amer is wanted by Calgary Police on Canada-wide warrants for manslaughter, attempted murder, and several gun-related offences.
In an incident on May 10, 2022, it is alleged that Amer fired multiple rounds at another driver during a high-speed car chase on 36 St. S.E. in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood in Calgary.
After fleeing the scene and driving 150 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone, Amer is believed to have hit the vehicle of Angela McKenzie, a 40-year-old mother of five, at the intersection of 36 St. S.E. and 17 Ave. S.E.
McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene while Amer fled the scene on foot.
A man was also found by first responders suffering from gunshot wounds and was treated for his injuries.
Prior to this incident, Amer was charged with six counts of attempted murder following a bloody gang street war in 2015. He pled guilty and was sent to prison on lesser charges.
His prison sentence ended 5 days before the May 10 incidents.
There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Amer's arrest but people should not approach him.