A 21-Year-Old Died From An 'Accidental' Self-Inflicted Injury In Calgary Road Rage Incident
The man was believed to have threatened another with a knife.
A 21-year-old man in Calgary has died from an "accidental, self-inflicted injury" following a road rage altercation with another driver.
Calgary police said the incident took place in Hounsfield Heights at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, when two drivers left their vehicles to speak following a near-collision in the 200 block of 12 Ave. N.W.
Investigators believe that one of the drivers, a 21-year-old man, threatened the second driver, a 35-year-old man, with a knife which escalated into a physical altercation.
According to police, the 21-year-old suffered a "fatal, accidental, self-inflicted injury" from the knife. While he attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, the driver lost consciousness and collided with a light post on 22A St. N.W., where he was found dead.
The other driver sustained minor injuries and was treated in the hospital.
Police are not considering the death as a homicide, and the identity of the deceased driver will not be publicly released.
Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit said the incident was a "simple dispute" over driving that had "devastating consequences."
“At a time when we are entering a season of celebration, we now have two families that will be forever impacted by this incident. This is a harsh reminder that a confrontation, especially with weapons, never leads to a positive outcome," Gregson added.
Anyone with any information on the incident has been asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.