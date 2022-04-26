2 Alberta Men Are Among A New List Of Canada's Most Wanted & Huge Rewards Are Being Offered
Tips can be left anonymously.
Two Alberta men are on a list of Canada's most wanted criminals and anyone with information that leads to their arrests could be rewarded up to $100,000.
Bolo Program is working with police organizations including Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP to find and arrest Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals. Rewards of up to $250,000 could be given for information that leads to arrests.
One of those on the list is 25-year-old Kier Bryan Granado from Calgary. Granado is wanted by Calgary Police on a charge of first-degree murder in relation to the death of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi in the Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park in December 2015.
Charges have already been laid against one individual for being an accessory after the fact to murder in relation to Merhi's death. Granado, who police said has ties to the FK gang, has been evading arrest since July 2019. An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for him.
Granado's last known residence was in Edmonton. Police believe he could be in Edmonton or Vancouver or he may have fled the country to Southeast Asia.
Another Alberta man, Keyshawn McMillan is also on the list for human trafficking charges after a woman was taken to an Edmonton hotel, assaulted with a weapon and forced into the sex trade.
McMillan was originally arrested in March 2021 but was released following a bail hearing and then didn't turn up at court. McMillan is then said to have targeted the same woman again in August 2021.
He is wanted by the Edmonton Police on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and multiple breaches of conditions. He has been evading arrest since March 2021.
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information that could lead to McMillan's arrest.
Bolo Program has warned anyone with information on either man to not try to apprehend them. Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.