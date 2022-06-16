The Calgary Police Are Asking For Help To Solve These Cold Cases & One Is 13 Years Old
Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.
Calgary Police has shared details of three cold cases and they're asking for help from the public to get more information in order to solve them.
Police shared details on three cases – two homicides and a missing person – that have yet to be solved, with the earliest case dating back to 2009.
Staff sergeant Sean Gregson said, "these investigations will not be closed until they are solved."
"We know it has been tremendously difficult for the families of these victims who have continued to search for answers and we’re asking anyone with information, big or small, to come forward," he added.
Anyone with information on any of the cases can contact Calgary Police or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Colton James Crowshoe
Colton James CrowshoeCalgary Police
The first cold case involved the death of Colton James Crowshoe, an 18-year-old, who went missing after leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area on July 4, 2014. His body was found 20 days later in a retention pond on 16 Ave. N.E. and Stoney Trail.
Police determined that Crowshoe's death a homicide. While a number of witnesses have been interviewed and tips have been received, the investigation is still ongoing.
Hussam Ahmad Ismail
Hussam Ahmad IsmailCalgary Police
Police are also asking for help to solve the case of the homicide of 31-year-old Hussam Ahmad Ismail. On February 23, 2017, police received reports of a man who "appeared to be in medical distress in his stopped vehicle" on 12 Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N.
At the scene, officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it and the deceased Ismail, whose death was determined to be a homicide.
Monique Mattar
Monique MattarCalgary Police
The oldest case that police are looking for assistance with is the 2009 disappearance of 44-year-old Monique Mattar. She was last seen in Greenview, northeast Calgary at around 5 p.m. on April 20, 2009.
Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have information about her disappearance or where she went after April 20. She is described as 5'6" tall, around 134 pounds with brown eyes, and black shoulder-length hair.