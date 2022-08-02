A Man Allegedly Broke Into Calgary City Hall With A Weapon & Lit 'Multiple Fires' Inside
The man has been taken to the hospital.
A man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after allegedly starting three fires at Calgary City Hall. Police believe that the suspect smashed glass to enter the building and carried a "large-edged weapon."
Calgary police said the suspect is a Police and Crisis Team (PACT) client and was taken to the hospital to be assessed.
The incident took place at around 4 a.m. on August 2, when police received reports of a man "brandishing a weapon" and setting fires to various parts of the building.
The man allegedly lit fires in multiple areas inside the building and became "increasingly more agitated and aggressive," police added.
Police confirmed to Narcity that three small fires had been set.
It took "multiple attempts to subdue" the man, but he was eventually taken into custody before being transported to the hospital to undergo an assessment.
Superintendent Asif Rashid at the Calgary Police Service said, "We are relieved that no one was injured and he is now getting the care he needs.”
He said that while they're usually able to avoid a police response to a mental health crisis, some instances – particularly violence – need "an adequate police response."
The man's name will not be released "out of consideration and compassion for the man and his current mental health," Rashid added.
The municipal building is closed while the City of Calgary staff assesses the building for damage.
Calgary Police have also called on anyone with information on the incident to get in touch at 403-266-1234, or tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.