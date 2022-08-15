Two Young Sisters In Calgary Are Missing & Their Family Is 'Concerned For Their Welfare'
The girls didn't return home on Sunday night.
Calgary Police are asking the public for help finding two missing teens who were last seen Sunday afternoon and did not return home at night.
The sisters, ages 13 and 14 years old, were reported missing at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, and their family is "concerned for their welfare."
Police are also concerned, and said that the two sisters, named Jessica and Sheila Lambert, were last seen at about 3 p.m. in the Sage Hill community.
Jessica Lambert is described by police as "5'2” tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights."
She was wearing dark pants and a white shirt the last time she was seen. Although police did not release a photo of Jessica yet, they said they are working with her family to obtain one.
Police did release a photo of Shelia, who is 14 years old and described as "5'3” tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and black round-frame glasses."
Sheila Lambert. Calgary Police
Sheila was wearing black boots, black pants and a black shirt when she was last seen. Police added that Sheila often is called Jack.
Right now, police say there is no indication of foul play in the sisters' disappearance, and their cases do not "meet the threshold for an Amber Alert," but they are working with the Missing Children Society of Canada "to issue an alert in hopes of locating the girls."
MissingKids states that alerts are only issued if there is a belief that a child under 18 has been abducted or is in immediate danger.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Jessica and/or Sheila Lambert, they are asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.