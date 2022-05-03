NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Calgary Man Who Was Caught Driving 205 km/h Claimed He Was Just 'Testing' His Exhaust

The driver was caught going almost as fast as a small plane!

Calgary Staff Writer
A Police car following another vehicle. Right: The RADAR used to check the vehicle's speed.

Adwo | Dreamstime, The City Of Chestermere

A Calgary man is facing multiple charges after a driver was pulled over for going over 205 km/hr on an 80 km/hr road.

Officers said that the driver claimed he was "testing out his new exhaust system," while topping a speed almost as fast as a small plane would go.

The incident took place on a range road on the edge of the city of Chestermere on Friday, April 29, when a Peace Officer witnessed a car continuously passing other vehicles.

Officers said that at 6:10 p.m., a small white vehicle was seen travelling northbound quickly on Range Road 284. They added that the driver was passing other vehicles "recklessly" and with a "complete disregard for the safety of other road users."

While the speed limit on the range road is 80 km/hr, the peace officer was able to detect speeds of up to 205 km/hr as the driver passed other vehicles on the road, before using a RADAR to lock the vehicle's speed in at 199 km/hr.

The driver was stopped by the Peace Officer without incident and was then arrested.

Peace Officer Sgt. Trevor Bowman said travelling at those kinds of speeds is "outrageous."

"It not only shows the wanton disregard for their own safety but other members of the public. This could have ended so tragically in a split second for someone who was just heading home on a Friday afternoon," he added.

A male from Calgary is now facing several charges under the Traffic Safety Act. He is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court in July.

