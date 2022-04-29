Police Look To Identify 6 People After A Stabbing At A Calgary C-Train Station This Week
Recognize them?
Calgary Police are looking to identify six people in connection with a stabbing at a Calgary C-Train station earlier this week and have released images of the suspects.
Police were called to SAIT station around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, after receiving reports of a man in medical distress and the station was shut while the scene was investigated.
Police officials told CTV the man appeared to have injuries to his neck, and a "trail of blood" had been spotted between the Alberta University of the Arts and the station.
Investigators have since said that a group of men assaulted the victim in a stairwell connecting the Jubilee Auditorium and SAIT C-Train station, adding that one person stabbed the victim.
The attackers, who have yet to be identified, all fled on foot in different directions after the incident.
The victim made his way up the stairs to the C-Train platform where he used the emergency help button. Emergency services arrived at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He is now in a stable condition but is still in hospital.
Police haven't yet determined if the attackers knew the victim or if it was a random attack.
Now, images from Calgary Transit's CCTV system have been released and police are calling on the public to help identify six people in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the police or tips can be left anonymously to Crime Stoppers.