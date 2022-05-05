Calgary Police Are Looking For 2 Suspects After A Man Was Thrown Headfirst Onto Train Tracks
The victim was left unconscious on the tracks as the suspects fled the scene.
Calgary Police are asking for help to identify two people in connection with an alleged attack on a C-Train platform where a man was thrown headfirst onto the train tracks.
Police said an unknown man threw the victim – a man in his 50s – from the platform "onto the train tracks headfirst" in a seemingly unprovoked attack that left him unconscious.
The victim had entered a shelter at City Hall C-Train station on April 18 just before 8 p.m. where he was approached by an unknown man and woman.
The man then allegedly grabbed the victim and threw him on the tracks leaving him unconscious before both suspects fled the scene.
Transit officers found the victim and called the emergency services, and he was treated in hospital with minor injuries.
Police said they had been working on the investigation with the victim's help, and they have now published CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
The male suspect. Right: The male suspect.Calgary Police Service
The male suspect is described as being approximately 5’8” tall, with a slim build, short dark hair with dark stubbled facial hair. He was wearing a brown bomber jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes at the time of the attack.
The woman is described as approximately 5’8” tall, with a slim build and was wearing a red hooded jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the police or to leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.