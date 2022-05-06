Tributes Paid To A 'Kind, Gentle & Loving' Woman Killed In A Hit & Run Incident In Canmore
She was killed on her 20th birthday. 💔
The family of a "kind, gentle, loving, intelligent" woman in Canmore has paid tribute to her after she was killed in a hit-and-run incident.
RCMP were called to the scene of the fatal crash in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 1 after a collision involving a pedestrian along the eastbound lane of Highway 1.
In a tribute on Facebook, family members Jodi Blackwood and Mark Blackwood identified the victim as Ariana (Ari) Blackwood. Jodi said Ari had been killed on the same day she was due to celebrate her 20th birthday.
"Ari was a kind, gentle, loving, intelligent friend to all who were lucky enough to know her. She always made time for everyone who reached out no matter what they needed […] Her beautiful heart and incredible mind made her such an amazing human being," Jodi posted.
"We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated at this tragic loss," she added.
The family has urged anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact Canmore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
A GoFundMe fundraising page has also been set up to help the Blackwood family in the wake of Ari's death.
It said the family are "longtime residents of Canmore", and that Ari and her two siblings were raised in the town. So far, over $20,000 has been raised.
Meanwhile, Canmore RCMP has called on residences and businesses in the area between Canmore Hospital and the Canmore Information Centre to review any video surveillance footage from the hours between 2:30 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. on May 1.
"Investigators are seeking any information regarding the movements of a slim blonde female wearing light blue jeans and a black shirt with sleeves," police said.
Anyone who may have been driving on Highway 1 at Canmore between 3:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., has also been asked to review possible dashcam footage of a woman walking in the area.