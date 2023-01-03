Tributes Are Pouring In After A Car Crash In BC Killed 2 A Week Before Christmas (PHOTOS)
Both people who died in the crash were parents.
Tributes are pouring in for a 58-year-old father of two and a 37-year-old single mother of two, both of whom died in a head-on multi-vehicle crash in B.C. one week before Christmas.
A GoFundMe page called "In memory of Gregg Paul" says that Paul died in a car crash on December 17. It adds that "Gregg was an amazingly kind, sincere and genuine guy," and that he and his wife Janice were "struck by another vehicle, sending Janice to the hospital and taking the life of our dear friend Gregg."
"We wanted to put this fund together so that it may alleviate some burden around the funeral arrangements, hospital, and other costs that Janice, Carly and Sydney may incur with Gregg's passing and Janice's recovery," it adds.
Gregg Paul.Nidine Aldean | GoFundMe
A separate GoFundMe page made in memory of Krystle Southwood says that she died suddenly in a collision on December 17. It adds that she was a mother of two and a health care aide for Fraser Health.
The fundraiser, which is raising money for Southwood's funeral costs and "to help the grandparents care for her two children," has already reached over half of its $10,000 goal.
Krystle Southwood.Amber MacLean | GoFundMe
The Langley Advance Times reports that two people died in a collision in Langley's Willoughby neighbourhood on December 17, including a 37-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Langley.
According to the news outlet, Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. Brock Rayworth said that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the incident. Both drivers were both pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Follow-up articles identify Paul and Southwood as the victims of the crash.
The GoFundMe page for Southwood says that she was "an incredible woman, with a vibrant personality who lived life to the fullest."
"She was a dedicated mother, working tirelessly to provide the best life for her children. She was a health care aid for Fraser health, her passion for patient care was unmatched," it adds.
"You'll be missed so much. Just heartbroken and miss you," one donor wrote on Southwood's fundraiser page.
On the GoFundMe page for Paul, people were also sharing condolences and memories.
"Gregg was an amazing father, husband and friend to all. He will be greatly missed," one donor said.
"My heart is filled with sadness for Gregg’s family and the sudden loss of this kind, uplifting, caring man with a heart of gold," another said.
"I will forever remember Gregg as a kind-hearted guy with a great smile. He made you feel comfortable to be around and he genuinely cared," another donor wrote.