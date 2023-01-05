9 Of The Most Outrageous 911 Calls In BC & One Was Because 'Their Phone Was Stuck In A Bench'
Another person called because "someone wasn’t picking up after their dog." 💩
People in B.C. made quite a few ridiculous 911 calls in 2022, and it's safe to say they probably can't be considered emergencies.
Between actual emergencies like wolves escaping from a local zoo and wildfires, some of the 911 phone calls made in the province last year were totally outrageous.
E-Comm, B.C.'s 911 service provider, shared the top nuisance calls they received in the "busiest year in the organization’s history." It added that it received a total of 2,109,440 calls in 2022, an increase of 1.8% from 2021.
"As we enter the New Year, E-Comm is encouraging British Columbians to commit to a resolution that they can keep — protecting the province’s critical emergency resources by keeping 9-1-1 lines free for police, fire and ambulance emergencies," they said in a release.
According to E-Comm, these were some of the most ridiculous nuisance calls made to 911 in 2022.
Trouble pumping gas
Apparently, one person was in dire need of some gas and decided to call 911 when the nozzle wasn't working at the gas station.
Maybe next time, try a different pump?
Tire problems
Instead of calling a tow truck or waving down someone for a helping hand, one person decided to call the police after their car got a flat tire.
A quick Google search to find a local towing company may have been the better solution.
Basketball emergency
According to one person, people playing basketball on a public court at night time is a big no-no, and someone actually called 911 because of it.
Doggy do-do
Newsflash, someone not picking up after their dog is not an emergency! Someone decided to call the emergency line after one pet parent didn't like using doggy bags.
Garbage bin drama
One person decided to call the police when they noticed that someone was using their garbage bin. Better not throw an empty chip bag in this person's waste receptacle.
Children using chalk
Another person called the emergency line to complain about children drawing with chalk at a playground.
Do they know it washes off?
Phone struggles
When someone's phone got stuck in a bench, they thought they would call 911 to help. No matter how attached you are to a phone, this situation does not qualify as an emergency.
Nationwide telecom outage
When the nationwide telecommunications outage happened, one person actually called 911 for an update. Having no service is apparently an emergency for at least one person.
Window wiper troubles
Someone called 911 because they had a broken window wiper. Yes, a broken window wiper. There are so many other numbers this person could have called for this particular situation instead of the emergency line.