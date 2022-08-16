NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Multiple Wolves Escaped From The Greater Vancouver Zoo & One Is Still 'At Large'

"This is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious."

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Wolves. Right: Greater Vancouver Zoo sign.

Jeffrey Mcgraw | Dreamstime, David Carey | Dreamstime

Multiple wolves escaped their enclosures from the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove, B.C. on Tuesday morning.

The Langley RCMP and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service are both working with the zoo "to contain wolves that have been found outside their enclosure this morning," according to a statement from the zoo.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident is "believed to be due to malicious intent," according to the zoo. "Langley RCMP are investigating what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism," it added.

The majority of the wolves were found and are back with the zoo's animal health and welfare team. Although, the zoo is still searching for a "small number of remaining wolves un-accounted for" it added.

An update from the BC Conservation Officer Service, posted at 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, said that one wolf is still missing.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo posted an update to their Instagram story on August 16, where they mention that they will be shut down to the public for the entire day.

Greater Vancouver Zoo Instagram story.Greater Vancouver Zoo Instagram story.Greater Vancouver Zoo

If you see the wolves or have any information on wolves in the area, the zoo is asking you to contact The Greater Vancouver Zoo at 604-856-6825 Ext. 2004, the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

According to zoo officials, "there is no danger to the public."

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said to keep your distance and report it, if you do encounter the missing wolf.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

