A 2-Year-Old Was Allegedly Mauled By Bears At Greater Vancouver Zoo & The Family Is Suing
The toddler allegedly stuck her arm through the fence.
A 2-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by black bears on a visit to the Greater Vancouver Zoo in 2019, and the family is now suing.
BC Emergency Health Services told Narcity after the incident on August 5, 2019, that a patient was "transported by air ambulance to the hospital in serious condition" from the zoo.
CBC News reports that the child's father, Richard Hanson, has now filed a lawsuit against the Greater Vancouver Zoo. The claim, filed last month, said that the toddler suffered multiple injuries after being attacked, and claimed that the Greater Vancouver Zoo and K-Bros Developments Corporation — which owns the property that the zoo occupies — are at fault for negligence.
The lawsuit says that the girl was attacked after she put her arm into an "unguarded chain link fence" at the black bear exhibit. The bears then mauled her arm, causing multiple injuries including a fractured wrist and the partial amputation of a finger, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that the zoo failed to have a proper barrier between the bears and visitors.
According to CBC, the lawsuit claims that "the plaintiff's injuries, loss and damage occurred as a result of the defendants' negligence, breach of contract, and breach of statutory duties pursuant to the Occupiers Liability Act and Negligence Act."
Although the lawsuit doesn't specify a monetary amount for damages the family is seeking, it said it is for the cost of care, pain and suffering, and loss of income earning capacity.
Narcity has reached out to Greater Vancouver Zoo for comment and will update this story when we receive a response. At the time of the incident, the zoo sent a statement to Narcity saying that the incident occurred at their black bear enclosure and that "the child was bitten by one of the bears while the child was in an area that is not authorized for public access."
It added that the Greater Vancouver Zoo "adheres to the safety standards put forth by Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA)."
The lawsuit has not yet gone to court.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.