Hundreds Of BC Properties Have Been Evacuated After 80 Wildfires In 4 Days (PHOTOS)
There are multiple fires throughout the province.
There are multiple wildfires burning throughout B.C., which has led to hundreds of homes being evacuated.
In an update on Monday, August 1, BC Wildfire Service said there was a "jump in the number of wildfires with 80 new fires in the last four days" with two "wildfires of note" in the province.
The release named two specific wildfires, those in Keremeos Creek and Nohomin Creek.
\u201cWe continue to respond to the Keremeos Creek wildfire (K50863) located southwest of Penticton. Today the wildfire displayed aggressive and erratic fire behaviour, and is now estimated to be 440ha. There are now 45 BC Wildfire Service personnel responding on the ground.\u201d— BC Wildfire Service (@BC Wildfire Service) 1659228144
In an update on August 2, BC Wildfire Service said the Keremeos Creek wildfire is 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton and is roughly 2,790 hectares in size.
The Nohomin Creek wildfire is about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River, and is an estimated 3,162 hectares in size.
Many of the active wildfires were caused by lightning.
\u201cAfter anticipated lightning activity in much of the province, B.C. saw a jump in the number of wildfires with 80 new fires in the last four days, 50 of which have been determined to have been caused by lightning.\u201d— BC Wildfire Service (@BC Wildfire Service) 1659405648
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre issued evacuation orders for 324 properties, as of August 2, and evacuation alerts for 438 properties due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.
This includes some properties in the mountain resort of Apex Mountain Village.
Evacuation alerts were also issued for parts of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued evacuation alerts for properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road in Electoral Area D due to the Briggs Creek wildfire.
\u201cRDCK Media Release - Evacuation Alert issued due to Briggs Creek wildfire.\n\nFor more information, follow the link: https://t.co/zQ4UzLKAMP\u201d— RDCK (@RDCK) 1659409274
On Monday, BC Wildfire Service said the Maria Creek wildfire "exhibited aggressive fire behaviour."
\u201cThe Maria creek wildfire (K70927) exhibited aggressive fire behaviour this afternoon due to strong winds and high temperatures.\u201d— BC Wildfire Service (@BC Wildfire Service) 1659413048
The Southgate River Fire was classified as "out of control."
\u201cWe are responding to two fires in a remote area of the Coastal Fire Centre.\nThe Southgate River Fire (V50368) is located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet in the Sunshine Coast Zone. This lightning-caused fire is currently 208 ha in size and classified as out of control.\u201d— BC Wildfire Service (@BC Wildfire Service) 1659399298
There is also a wildfire burning just outside of Kamloops.
\u201cThe BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Watching Creek wildfire (K20872) located 15 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.\u201d— BC Wildfire Service (@BC Wildfire Service) 1659396456
The Emergency Info BC website has updated information on evacuation orders, alerts and rescinds.