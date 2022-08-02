NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Hundreds Of BC Properties Have Been Evacuated After 80 Wildfires In 4 Days (PHOTOS)

There are multiple fires throughout the province.

Western Canada Editor
Maria Creek wildfire. Right: Keremeos Creek Wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service | Twitter

There are multiple wildfires burning throughout B.C., which has led to hundreds of homes being evacuated.

In an update on Monday, August 1, BC Wildfire Service said there was a "jump in the number of wildfires with 80 new fires in the last four days" with two "wildfires of note" in the province.

The release named two specific wildfires, those in Keremeos Creek and Nohomin Creek.

In an update on August 2, BC Wildfire Service said the Keremeos Creek wildfire is 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton and is roughly 2,790 hectares in size.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River, and is an estimated 3,162 hectares in size.

Many of the active wildfires were caused by lightning.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre issued evacuation orders for 324 properties, as of August 2, and evacuation alerts for 438 properties due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

This includes some properties in the mountain resort of Apex Mountain Village.

Evacuation alerts were also issued for parts of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued evacuation alerts for properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road in Electoral Area D due to the Briggs Creek wildfire.

On Monday, BC Wildfire Service said the Maria Creek wildfire "exhibited aggressive fire behaviour."

The Southgate River Fire was classified as "out of control."

There is also a wildfire burning just outside of Kamloops.

The Emergency Info BC website has updated information on evacuation orders, alerts and rescinds.

