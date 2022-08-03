NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

bc weather

BC's August Weather Forecast Is Calling For A 'Cooler Pattern' & A Break From The Heat

Cooler days are ahead!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Stanley Park.

Alexandre Fagundes De Fagundes | Dreamstime

If you are one of the people living in Vancouver without air conditioning during the recent sizzling weather you might get some relief soon.

The B.C. weather forecast for August is predicting cooler temperatures to come, and they are expected to remain lower than the highs of last month.

The Weather Network said that people in the province can expect the weather this month to be similar to "the cooler pattern that dominated for most of the summer prior to the heat wave that arrived for the final week of July."

There will likely still be some hot days in the month, towards the middle and end of August.

TWN said that although they may be higher than at the start of the month, these temperatures are still not expected to "get as hot as what we have seen during the final week of July."

While the temperatures are expected to decrease this month, there are still wildfires burning throughout the province.

Over the course of four days, the BC Wildfire Service said that they saw 80 new fires, and 50 of them were determined to have been caused by lightning.

There are multiple wildfires active throughout the province — including two specific wildfires of note. The Keremeos Creek wildfire is an estimated 2,790 hectares and the Nohomin Creek wildfire is an estimated 3,700 hectares, it added.

You can follow along with some of these active wildfires, including their updated hectares, through the BC Wildfire Service website.

