BC's August Weather Forecast Is Calling For A 'Cooler Pattern' & A Break From The Heat
Cooler days are ahead!
If you are one of the people living in Vancouver without air conditioning during the recent sizzling weather you might get some relief soon.
The B.C. weather forecast for August is predicting cooler temperatures to come, and they are expected to remain lower than the highs of last month.
The Weather Network said that people in the province can expect the weather this month to be similar to "the cooler pattern that dominated for most of the summer prior to the heat wave that arrived for the final week of July."
There will likely still be some hot days in the month, towards the middle and end of August.
TWN said that although they may be higher than at the start of the month, these temperatures are still not expected to "get as hot as what we have seen during the final week of July."
\u201cA brutally long stretch of high heat and humidity is finally coming to an end in B.C. after bringing historic feels-like values and an impressive streak of excessively high daytime temperatures. #BCHeat #BCwx https://t.co/D4YwZkEKS6\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1659376802
While the temperatures are expected to decrease this month, there are still wildfires burning throughout the province.
Over the course of four days, the BC Wildfire Service said that they saw 80 new fires, and 50 of them were determined to have been caused by lightning.
\u201cAfter anticipated lightning activity in much of the province, B.C. saw a jump in the number of wildfires with 80 new fires in the last four days, 50 of which have been determined to have been caused by lightning.\u201d— BC Wildfire Service (@BC Wildfire Service) 1659405648
There are multiple wildfires active throughout the province — including two specific wildfires of note. The Keremeos Creek wildfire is an estimated 2,790 hectares and the Nohomin Creek wildfire is an estimated 3,700 hectares, it added.
You can follow along with some of these active wildfires, including their updated hectares, through the BC Wildfire Service website.