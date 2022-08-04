NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

BC's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & Each Month Looks Like An Absolute Mess

This winter is going to be a wild ride!

Western Canada Editor
Vancouver street. Right: A mountain in B.C.

Irina274 | Dreamstime, Kingmaphotos | Dreamstime

Summer might be in full swing, but Canada's weather forecast for the winter months just came out, and B.C. is expected to get hit with some chilly temperatures.

The weather forecast is calling for B.C. to be much like the rest of the country, which is actually pretty good news for eager skiers who are ready to hit the slopes already.

According to long-range weather forecaster Farmers' Almanac, the upcoming winter weather for the province will be filled with brisk temperatures and a typical amount of precipitation.

Although the precipitation will likely be average, paired with the chilly temperatures, the forecast said that "skiing should be decent this upcoming season."

Farmers' Almanac broke down the weather for each month, and December is going to start out "fair and milder at first," before the stormy weather comes in during the second week of the month.

Towards the end of December, British Columbians will probably see stormy patterns continue — including around Christmas time — before it gets better at the end of the year.

The province is also expected to get some showers in the middle of January, so prepare for a rainy start to 2023.

The start of February should be "pleasant" at first, but don't be fooled. It is quickly expected to turn into "very unsettled" weather and wet towards the end of the month.

March is also looking like a mess, with a mix of fair, chilly, rainy, and dry weather but luckily, things should clear up at the start of April as spring gets underway.

