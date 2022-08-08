Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

canada weather

Heat Warnings Are In Effect All Over Canada & The Weather Is Going To Get Sweltering

Stay cool out there, Canada!

Trending Staff Writer
A pond in Ontario. Right: A beach in Vancouver.

A pond in Ontario. Right: A beach in Vancouver.

Rikin Katyal | Unsplash, Gabriel | Unsplash

Heat warnings have been issued for weather across Canada, with high temperatures expected in parts of the country throughout this week.

As of Monday, Environment Canada has issued several heat warnings due to the forecasts in places in B.C., Alberta, southern Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

These heat warnings look different across the board, but the affected places can generally expect temperatures nearing or exceeding 30 C, with the humidex for places in Ontario reaching 40 C.

For many places that have been issued heat warnings, sweltering temperatures are expected to last throughout August 8, with some relief from the heat coming on Tuesday, August 9.

However, according to some of Alberta's heat advisories, high temperatures are likely to return by Wednesday.

Regions that currently have heat warnings are six locations in southeast Alberta, two in central B.C., four locations in southern Nova Scotia, and as many as seventeen in southern Ontario.

Some larger cities that are going to be affected are Lytton, Calgary, Medicine Hat, the GTA, Hamilton, Ottawa, Niagara, Yarmouth and more.

So, now's the time to switch on the A/C, drink lots of water and basically just live in the nearest cool body of water.

Environment Canada advises everyone to set up a plan to keep cool, stay hydrated and check up on older loved ones who might be more susceptible to heat stroke due to such high temperatures.

This isn't the only heat warning that has gone out across Canada this summer.

In July, similar heat advisories went out for places in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario with some daily temperatures actually being higher than places in Mexico.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...