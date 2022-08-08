Heat Warnings Are In Effect All Over Canada & The Weather Is Going To Get Sweltering
Stay cool out there, Canada!
Heat warnings have been issued for weather across Canada, with high temperatures expected in parts of the country throughout this week.
As of Monday, Environment Canada has issued several heat warnings due to the forecasts in places in B.C., Alberta, southern Ontario, and Nova Scotia.
These heat warnings look different across the board, but the affected places can generally expect temperatures nearing or exceeding 30 C, with the humidex for places in Ontario reaching 40 C.
For many places that have been issued heat warnings, sweltering temperatures are expected to last throughout August 8, with some relief from the heat coming on Tuesday, August 9.
However, according to some of Alberta's heat advisories, high temperatures are likely to return by Wednesday.
Regions that currently have heat warnings are six locations in southeast Alberta, two in central B.C., four locations in southern Nova Scotia, and as many as seventeen in southern Ontario.
Some larger cities that are going to be affected are Lytton, Calgary, Medicine Hat, the GTA, Hamilton, Ottawa, Niagara, Yarmouth and more.
So, now's the time to switch on the A/C, drink lots of water and basically just live in the nearest cool body of water.
Environment Canada advises everyone to set up a plan to keep cool, stay hydrated and check up on older loved ones who might be more susceptible to heat stroke due to such high temperatures.
This isn't the only heat warning that has gone out across Canada this summer.
In July, similar heat advisories went out for places in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario with some daily temperatures actually being higher than places in Mexico.
