Heat Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta & Some Might Get Hotter Than Cancun
Stay hydrated people! 💧
Alberta's weather has been all over the place with heavy storms, hail and even tornadoes making an appearance in July. Now the temperatures are rising all over the province, leading to many heat warnings being issued.
You might feel like you're in Cancun in some areas thanks to the temperature, but without the palm trees.
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, from as far north as Wabasca and Peace River right down to Lethbridge and Cypress Hills.
It said daytime temperatures in the region will range from 29 degrees Celcius to mid-30s on Thursday, July 28. Meanwhile, the overnight lows will start at around 14 degrees and go up to the high teens.
According to The Weather Network, Peace River might have some of the hottest temperatures in the province, reaching 35 degrees on Thursday, while the cities of Edmonton and Medicine Hat will reach around 32 degrees.
These parts of Alberta are actually predicted to be hotter than Cancun, Mexico on Thursday, where it's expected to reach 31 degrees.
The city of Calgary will still be pretty toasty too, possibly reaching around 30 degrees.
Anyone in any of the areas with heat warnings is being advised to reschedule activities for the cooler hours of the day, to take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.
People should also keep an eye out for any symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, including "high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness," it added.
Environment Canada said a "cold front will begin making its way southward" across the province on Friday, hopefully providing some relief from the heat.