Alberta Got Hit By A Tornado Yesterday & The Videos Look Apocalyptic
There was also hail as big as hen eggs!
As if Alberta's weather couldn't get any more unpredictable, the province was hit with severe storms that included a tornado that caused damage to at least five houses.
In a summary, Environment Canada said severe thunderstorms had developed over central and southern Alberta over the afternoon and evening of July 7.
Multiple reports were made of "one or more tornadoes, large hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding," it said.
\u201ctornado still on the ground east of bergen 2:52pm #abstorm\u201d— Big Time Kyle (@Big Time Kyle) 1657227196
A "funnel cloud/tornado" was first reported near Bergen, a town just outside of Sundre, around 2:32 p.m. before heading east toward Shantz, where it was last reported around 40 minutes later.
Alberta RCMP said five houses had been damaged by the tornado, one of which was "completely levelled." However, there were no fatalities or major injuries reported.
One Twitter user shared a clip that showed the winds picking up pace and clouds darkening and swirling over a field in Sundre in a scene that looks like it could be from a movie.
\u201cSince I tagged it wrong #abstorm at sundre at 2:30pm too used to being in Sask\u201d— Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@Jenny Hagan LostInSk) 1657240755
As well as tornadoes, a lot of the province received severe storms and huge hail. Environment Canada said some of the hail seen around the Jumping Pound area, just west of Calgary, was around five centimetres in diameter — around the size of a hen's egg.
In Calgary, the hail was around the size of the loonie (2.7 centimetres), and people were quick to share videos mocking the weather.
"This is Canada in July," one person joked in a video.
\u201cGood old Canadian summer in Calgary on the outskirts of a Tornado! Check out this hail. Sheesh! #calgary #calgarytornado #Tornado #TornadoWatch\u201d— Daniel Gray (@Daniel Gray) 1657239537
Another showed just how aggressive the hail was around Calgary as it fell. The city also saw wind gusts peak at around 104 km/h.
\u201c#abstorm here in #Inglewood we got hail. Can\u2019t imagine how powerful and scary the center of this system is. We were only on the edge of it.\u201d— Rick Tulsie (@Rick Tulsie) 1657238227
Luckily, the forecast seems to be clearing up in time for the Calgary Stampede.