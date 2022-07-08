NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

alberta weather

Alberta Got Hit By A Tornado Yesterday & The Videos Look Apocalyptic

There was also hail as big as hen eggs!

Calgary Staff Writer
Damage caused by the tornado near Sundre.

Damage caused by the tornado near Sundre.

Courtesy of Alberta RCMP

As if Alberta's weather couldn't get any more unpredictable, the province was hit with severe storms that included a tornado that caused damage to at least five houses.

In a summary, Environment Canada said severe thunderstorms had developed over central and southern Alberta over the afternoon and evening of July 7.

Multiple reports were made of "one or more tornadoes, large hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding," it said.

A "funnel cloud/tornado" was first reported near Bergen, a town just outside of Sundre, around 2:32 p.m. before heading east toward Shantz, where it was last reported around 40 minutes later.

Alberta RCMP said five houses had been damaged by the tornado, one of which was "completely levelled." However, there were no fatalities or major injuries reported.

One Twitter user shared a clip that showed the winds picking up pace and clouds darkening and swirling over a field in Sundre in a scene that looks like it could be from a movie.

As well as tornadoes, a lot of the province received severe storms and huge hail. Environment Canada said some of the hail seen around the Jumping Pound area, just west of Calgary, was around five centimetres in diameter — around the size of a hen's egg.

In Calgary, the hail was around the size of the loonie (2.7 centimetres), and people were quick to share videos mocking the weather.

"This is Canada in July," one person joked in a video.

Another showed just how aggressive the hail was around Calgary as it fell. The city also saw wind gusts peak at around 104 km/h.

Luckily, the forecast seems to be clearing up in time for the Calgary Stampede.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...