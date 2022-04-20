Alberta's 2022 Summer Weather Forecast Is Out & It Calls For 'Sizzling' Temperatures
Planning a trip out west? You'll want to choose your dates carefully.
Alberta's long-range summer weather forecast has been released and it's predicting "sizzling temperatures," according to the Farmers Almanac.
The new extended forecast calls for scorching temperatures across western parts of Canada in the middle and end of July.
However, before those temperatures can hit the mid-30s, the forecast also warns of "squally weather" heading east from the Rockies in the early parts of July, potentially disrupting any Canada Day events and the Calgary Stampede 2022.
In its forecast, the Farmers Almanac adds, "If you are planning a barbeque or camping trip for your holiday in early August, prepare for blistering hot temperatures. You may want to consider heading towards a river or lake for a necessary dunk."
A map of the Farmers Almanac summer forecast
For Heritage Day events in Alberta, showers are expected in the Rockies and across the Prairies. Neighbouring B.C. will have "changeable skies along with a few widely scattered showers."
The forecast said that after mid-August, the "worst of the heat" should have passed.
It also warned of potential early snowfall, adding, "Toward the end of September, much cooler weather will begin to make its presence felt, possibly even leading to first sightings of wet snowflakes over parts of the Rockies."
In B.C., wildfire concerns could be raised again as the province is predicted to experience "blisteringly hot" temperatures and an "unusually dry" summer this year.
It follows a devastating year of wildfires across the province in 2021 after a heat dome smashed Canada's all-time hottest temperature record in Lytton, B.C. as temperature hit 49.5C. The town was ravaged by a huge wildfire later in the summer.