Air Quality Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta Due To Wildfire Smoke

There's also severe thunderstorm warnings in the province.

Calgary Staff Writer
Wildfire smoke over Edmonton.

Petr Smida | Dreamstime

After a long stint of hot weather and heat warnings, Alberta now has to contend with "poor air quality" as smoke from wildfires in western Canada makes its way across the province.

According to Environment Canada, several areas in Alberta around Edmonton, Bonnyville, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Lloydminster and Westlock have received warnings about "reduced visibility and poor air quality".

Some areas in the vicinity of the fires "could see smoke persist for the next few days," Environment Canada warned.

According to Alberta Wildfire, the province saw 30 new wildfire starts as a result of "a lightning storm that passed over the province."

This, combined with winds from existing B.C. wildfires, has led to "smoky conditions" in Alberta.

Air quality warnings are also in place at Banff National Park, where smoke is primarily an issue at the Saskatchewan River Crossing area and sections of the Icefields Parkway.

Environment Canada is warning people in the regions to take extra precautions to reduce exposure to fumes, as symptoms of inhaling wildfire smoke can include "increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath."

"Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," they added.

As well as air quality warnings, Environment Canada is also warning parts of western Alberta about severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit on Monday afternoon.

Areas including Hinton, Kananaskis and Nordegg could see "slow moving, severe thunderstorms" that could possibly bring "heavy rain, large hail, and strong wind gusts."

It warned large hail can damage property and cause injury, thunderstorms could produce tornadoes, heavy downpours could lead to flash floods and lightning could kill and injure people.

"When thunder roars, go indoors," Environment Canada added.

Heat warnings in the province are still in place for areas around Brooks and Hanna.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

