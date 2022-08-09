Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Brace yourselves for a long, cold winter. ❄️
Alberta might be still enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one.
According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see some "record-breaking cold temperatures" between the end of 2022 and early 2023.
The Prairie provinces, including Alberta, are likely to be "hit the hardest" with snowfall this winter with "tons of snow."
While the first light snowfall is due to hit the Rockies in early November, the snow will get heavier towards the end of the month and into December.
January in the Rockies and Prairies might be when Albertans see the worst of the weather with a combination of cold temperatures, snow and intense storms.
The forecast added there will be "many significant weather disturbances" across Canada but the Rockies and the Prairies will potentially see "heavy snows, followed by a sweep of bitter cold air" in the first week of January.
Luckily, it might not be quite as bad as other provinces in the east where the temperature is expected to drop to minus 40 degrees in mid-January.
February will also bring some rough weather conditions with more storms and heavy snow in Alberta and some wet weather at the end of the month.
The storms are set to continue into March but luckily wet weather and light snow will be balanced out with some fair weather too as Alberta heads into spring.
Either way, you might want to make sure you get your winter supplies in now because it's going to be a long one.