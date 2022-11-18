This Calgary Christmas Market Was Ranked As One Of The Best To Visit In The World (PHOTOS)
You can even see some real-life reindeer.
The festive season is upon us and if you're looking forward to getting your Christmas shopping underway, one Calgary Christmas Market was actually ranked as fourth best in the world to visit.
A study, by Planet Cruise, was based on a number of things such as how many stalls there are, TripAdvisor reviews, social posts and Google search demand.
Spruce Meadows Christmas Market in Calgary was ranked as the fourth best Christmas market in the world behind Bryant Winter Village in New York, Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London and Toronto Christmas Market.
While the market is only open for nine days over the festive period, there huge Christmas market has over 300 stalls to browse making it one of the largest ranked in the study.
If you're looking for the ultimate festive day out, the great news is you don't have to wait as the market opens on Friday, November 18 with dates running until December, 4.
As well as a ton of different festive stalls to browse, Spruce Meadows also has adorable real-life Reindeer to visit on each Sunday of the market.
The market also includes an outdoor Christmas tree lot so you can pick out the perfect tree too. There's also a kid's area with a petting zoo and arts and crafts.
Spruce Meadows Christmas Market
Price: General admission $15, children (3-12) and seniors (65+) $10
When: November 18-20, 25-27 and December 2-4, 2022.
Address: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Get into the festive spirit by heading to one of the world's best Christmas markets right here in Calgary. You can browse hundreds of stalls and even meet some reindeer.