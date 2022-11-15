A Guy Who Moved From Hawaii To Alberta Can't Take The Winter Weather & TikTok Has No Sympathy
"I'm dying up here."
Winter is coming, and this TikToker who moved from Hawaii to Alberta got his first taste of what it means to live in the Great White North and isn't a fan. Canadians on TikTok had zero sympathy for the chilly Hawaiian though.
Kepi, @iam_kepi on TikTok, recently moved to Canada and is documenting his journey, showing off everything from Canadian snacks to how he's surviving the winter.
In a recent video, Kepi said that he missed the minus six-degree weather that he used to complain about, once it hit minus 18 degrees in Fort McMurray. He added that it felt like minus 26, as he wiped some snot from his nose — a move any Canadian can relate to.
"I'm dying up here," he added.
Even though winter isn't even officially underway, Kepi is already not loving the weather, despite being somewhat properly dressed.
"My hand right now are freezing. I got these gloves on, and I'm cold."
He teased that he saw penguins there, and called out some guy he saw sporting a t-shirt. Clearly, he couldn't relate.
@iam_kepi
it's cold people , But winter in Canada is beautiful #snow #canada #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage
It's only going downhill from here, and he's going to share it all.
"Stay tuned guys. We are going to see how cold it can get and if this island boy can survive," he said.
Canadians on TikTok made sure to let Kepi know that the worst is yet to come, offering little words of comfort.
"Canadians are all thinking 'wait until January,'" one person wrote.
"You are going to learn what cold really is," another warned.
People seem to be loving watching this guy suffer through the cold temperatures.
"I'm tuning in for February," one said.
"Minus 18? You haven't felt anything yet," another TikToker wrote.