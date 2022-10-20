A TikToker Moved From Hawaii To Alberta & His Reactions To Canadian Snacks Are Everything
"Oh my god, where has this been all my life."
A guy recently moved from Hawaii to Alberta and he's been trying a bunch of Canadian snacks on his TikTok and sharing his reactions to them.
Kepi has been documenting his journey through the world of Canadian snacks, trying everything from a classic Tim Hortons order to butter tarts, giving each snack a rating out of 10.
Kepi headed to Tim Hortons to pick up a Canadian classic combo – a Double-Double and a Donut – and he gave the coffee a try first.
"It's a bit sweet for me to be honest. Heavy sugar, heavy cream and not a lot of coffee.
He didn't just ask for any old donut. He wanted the "most Canadian donut" on the menu.
"Give me a donut that when I bite into it, it's like 'Canada,'" he asked the very confused staff.
While he wasn't sure exactly what donut he was given, he was pretty impressed.
"Based off of that – they're known for their coffee and their donuts – I give them a seven," he said.
Another classic – Hickory Sticks – were also on the menu and he had high hopes for the barbecue flavour treats.
"These are dangerous," he said, before giving them a solid score of seven again.
Ketchup chips were a pretty popular request and luckily they didn't disappoint, with Kepi giving them an "easy nine."
"Oh my god, where has this been all my life," he said.
"So good. I love that vinegary taste," he added.
He also gave all-dressed chips a try which he gave an extremely high nine out of 10 even though people pointed out in the comments that he probably should have chosen Ruffles over Old Dutch.
"Really good, I could probably eat the whole bag to be honest," he said.
Butter tarts came under some heat though because Kepi said they're "not that great."
"It's really sweet. I'm not a fan of the raisins," he explained.
"It's not something I'd reach for and be like 'ooooh butter tarts,'" he said.
Sorry butter tarts, but you've got some stiff competition on the Canadian snack front!