A TikToker Moved To Alberta From PEI & There Are So Many Differences (VIDEO)
"Chinooks. What the heck are those?"
A TikToker who moved from P.E.I. to Calgary posted a video highlighting some of the main differences she'd noticed and Albertans breaking out the two-step for all occasions is just one of them.
In her video, Sam Gerbig said she'd moved to the city around three months ago and in that time, she had noticed how things varied in Alberta from the East Coast in everything from taxes to the weather.
One thing Gerbig immediately noted was how much cheaper it is to buy things in Alberta as it doesn't have a provincial sales tax.
"Tax is like 10% lower here. It's nuts. Whenever I buy something, I'm still shocked by it," she said.
The money she has saved might have to be put to use though, as another thing Gerbig noticed was the tendency for rocks to cause some pretty inconvenient damage to windshields when driving.
"I'm gonna have to replace my windshield because of my inspection and it's gonna cost $625. That kind of sucks," she said.
While Calgary is known for getting very cold, the warm weather brought on by Chinooks also takes some getting used to.
"Chinooks. What the heck are those? It was minus 30 here last week and it was plus 4 yesterday. This weather could give me whiplash," she added.
Gerbig also had a lot of praise for how friendly Albertans have been since she moved.
"I've been blown away by how kind people have been. I've been able to meet so many people and learn a lot about other people. People ask me genuine questions and they're very helpful," she explained.
But if you do ever visit Alberta, you should never underestimate an Albertan's ability to two-step to just about anything.
"Every time I go to a bar, no matter the genre of the music playing, someone is doing a two-step," she said.
So, if you've ever thought of trading in life on the East Coast for Alberta, maybe start practicing your two-step.