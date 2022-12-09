People On TikTok Are Can't Handle How This Guy With An Albertan French Accent Sounds (VIDEO)
People on TikTok are loving videos shared by an Alberta TikToker where he's speaking French and the accent is really something!
Jase Ernest, a country musician from Alberta, first shared his wild French accent when he responded to a video by another TikToker who claimed "bad French accents are good."
Replying to the initial video in French, Ernest took the opportunity to share his gift with the world and it was French, but make it cowboy.
@jaseernest
#stitch with @🤓📚Nicolas French lessons 😎 What do you sound like en francais ? #french #alberta #quebec #canada
Ernest said, "clearly, he has never heard the Alberta accent. But in my opinion, it's the best accent."
People on TikTok were losing it over the video, and Ernest's "cowboy" French.
"Yee-haw French," one person said.
"It's giving Paris, Texas," another added.
One TikToker said: "You sound like a cowboy even in French."
After the initial video, people were quick to ask whether the accent was an act, which Ernest assured them it wasn't.
"This is my natural French accent. I don't make fun of your accent. That's mean," he said.
Another person also asked him to pronounce the French word améliorer – which ironically means to improve – and let's just, it was sounding way more like "Amelia Ray."
@jaseernest
Replying to @monsieurcreamy je le comprends pas 🤷♂️ #french #francais #alberta #quebec #canada
Safe to say not everyone was impressed with Ernest's accent, with one person commenting "I have another reason to hate Alberta now."
Yikes!
People were not holding back when it came to roasting this Alberta cowboy!