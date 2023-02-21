A TikToker In Alberta Revealed What Italy Does Better & People Are Roasting Canadian Fashion
There's some big adjustments moving from Italy to Alberta!
People on TikTok have a lot to say about Canadian fashion after a tiktoker who moved from Italy to Canada shared the things she thinks each of the countries does better.
Federica, @lifewithfed, shared TikTok videos to her account sharing her experiences of moving from Italy to Calgary almost five years ago, and on what she thinks the Great White North does better than her home country — and vice versa.
@lifewithfed
Its only fair to now share what italy does better than Canada - all from an immigrant perspective. I lived in both countries and moved to Calgary about 5 years ago. There are so many positives in both, though! @Fed | Life in Canada #yyc #calgary #lifeincanada #expatlife #immigrant #move2canada #italianiallestero #expatcanada
Italian food is way better
In a shock to no one, one of her main points is that the food in Italy is so much better than the food in Canada.
"In Italy, you can grow almost anything you want, with the weather and the soil," she said.
All in all, there's a different lifestyle of going out for happy hour or dinner and it's also a cheaper, she added.
Canadian fashion is very different
"Don't hate me for this," Federica said before highlighting the differences in fashion in Italy and Canada with one country definitely coming out on top.
"In Canada, you're more focused on functionality. You have to wear different layers," she said
Considering how brutal conditions can get in Canada, it's no surprise that things are quite a bit different in the fashion department.
"In Italy, you have to dress up," she explained.
Federica's comments about clothing definitely hit home with a lot of people who've lived in Canada or Italy and noticed a huge difference.
"Canada is a bit of a fashion wasteland," someone commented on the TikTok.
"I’m telling ya the fact that the vast majority of Canadians don’t care about aesthetics (fashion, design, how things look in general) kills me," another commented.
"When I lived in Italy, I had a lot of Lululemon athleisure clothes and I did not fit in at all," someone else agreed.
However, someone in Canada countered with a very good point. "If you don’t dress for the winter, you’ll die," they said.
However, she went on to make another video which discussed what Canada does better.
@lifewithfed
Canada? What do you think? #immigrantcheck #expatcanada #italianiallestero #immigrantlife #lifeincanada
Multiculturalism
"I can tell you Canada does so much better on the multicultural side," Federica said, adding Italy is very "one-sided."
According to Statistics Canada, over 450 ethnic or cultural origins were reported in Canada in the 2021 census. However, according to Quartz, Italy does not collect data on racial or ethnic identity.
Opportunities to reinvent yourself
Another way Federica said Canada does better than Italy is all about the professional opportunities you have to reinvent yourself.
She said in Italy once you've chosen to study and work in a particular field, you have to stick with it.
"Here I found that you have so many more opportunities to reinvent yourself and to decide what you want to do for your future," she explained.
Canadians are "nicer"
Overall, Federica said she had found Canadians to be a lot nicer, kinder, and more open-minded than Italian people.