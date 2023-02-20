A Newcomer To Canada Says She's Scared To Try These Canadian Snacks & She Has A Point (VIDEO)
She shared all her Canadian culture shocks. 🇨🇦
A TikToker from Ireland moved to B.C. and got real about all the culture shocks she has had since coming to Vancouver — and the Canadian snacks were one of them. The Great White North opened her eyes to things like a Tim Hortons double-double, but her new home is lacking in some regards.
In a series of TikTok videos, @caoimhetries listed a ton of differences between Ireland and her new home, and one video had Canadians piping in about the merits of poutine.
From butter tarts to self-checkouts — Canadians do things differently, apparently.
Poutine and butter tarts
Is there a better way to get Canadians riled up than coming for their beloved treats? Caoimhe said that she's never tried these classic Canadian eats, and they "kinda scare" her.
"I look at them and I'm like, I don't imagine them being good. But everyone says to try them, so maybe I will," she said in the video. To be fair — these don't look all that appetizing.
While the flavour might impress, the idea of soggy, gravy-covered fries isn't that appetizing at first.
Canadians in the comments came through with some other snack suggestions like BeaverTails, Nanaimo Bars, and Coffee Crisp bars.
Others defended poutine to the very end: "Girl poutine will change your life!!!!!"
"Poutine is a must-try. Especially after a night of drinking," another added.
Some also came through for butter tarts. "Butter tarts are amazing. Best if they have raisins."
In the comments, Caoimhe agreed that she'd give them a try.
Work through the fear!
@caoimhetries
A lot of adjustments living in a new country , thank you Canada #vancouver #canada #britishcolumbia #traveltok #cultureshock #algorithm #usa
She also revealed other culture shocks in the video, which got people on TikTok less riled up.
Self-checkouts
It might seem normal to people in Vancouver, but Caoimhe pointed out that only being able to pay with a credit card at the self-checkout isn't a thing everywhere.
Double-doubles
If there's one thing Canadians can unite on, it's defending the Double-Double. Caoimhe said that while she had never heard of it — and thinks the Triple-Triple is especially wild — she digs it.
One person in the comments suggested going to Tims for a "Wayne Gretzky," which is nine sugars and nine creams. Caoimhe responded that it should probably be "illegal," and fair enough.
The animals
Beavers, moose and bears — a Canadian trio that Caoimhe thinks is seriously cool. She even said that she saw a beaver while on the way to the supermarket in Vancouver. How much more Canadian can it get?
The Canadian McDonald's menu
Visiting McDonald's in different cities and countries is always fun because you get to see a whole new menu. In another video, Caoimhe said she was missing the vegetarian options that she could get in Ireland.
@caoimhetries
Travelling is so fun cause you’d never notice any of this or realize there so many tiny differences in culture 🇨🇦🍁 Vancouver living I*I > #fp #moving #traveltiktok #cultureshock #vancouver #britishcolumbia #canada #travel #foryou #usa
On her TikTok, she has made a ton of videos, sharing other culture shocks like phone plans, the concept of basement apartments, outdoor activities, expensive veggies, and premium cinema experiences.
Sometimes it takes an outside perspective to see all the good, bad, and possibly gross (looking at you poutine?).