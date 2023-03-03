Watch This 'Incredibly Canadian' Bus Driver Explain To A Woman's Boss Why She's Late (VIDEO)
"Makes me proud to be Canadian"
One friendly Canadian bus driver has the internet smiling after he recorded a video for one passenger's boss explaining why she was late.
A snowstorm in Vancouver caused the woman to not be able to get to work — as the bus needed to stop — and to back up her claim she brought in the bus driver to help.
The bus driver introduces himself as Graham and goes on to show the big snowfall the bus was in. "No joke, no lie, the buses are stuck, the buses are ordered not to move. Just to let you know what's going on this morning."
The driver also shows a message on his screen, that told bus drivers to pull over to wait for the snowplows.
"So she's late for work. I'm so sorry. There's nothing we can do, there's absolutely nothing we can do. We're all stuck," he added.
"Hopefully this explains why she may not be coming in today, but stuff happens," he adds, before throwing in a very Canadian "sorrryyy!"
People on Reddit were loving the wholesome video. "That is incredibly Canadian of him," one person said.
from vancouver
The original poster of the video said that the bus driver went "above and beyond the line of duty."
They also added that although "people in the comments have been asking if it looks bad on the employer for requiring this," that wasn't the case. "The employee didn't need it. The bus driver asked if she would like it as a friendly gesture, and she agreed!"
Others in the comments were praising the bus diver, calling him "awesome," and a "sweetheart."
"That sorrrryy is the most iconic Canadian thing, makes me proud to be Canadian lol," another said.
from vancouver
Go, Graham!