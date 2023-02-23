I Asked ChatGPT Where In Canada I Should Live & Its Response Gave Me Chills
It's like an upgraded Magic 8 Ball.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
ChatGPT is at the top of people's minds these days, giving a mix of helpful and sometimes spookily accurate responses to any and all questions we humans have.
I decided to get in on the fun and see what Canadian city or town the AI model thinks I should live in, based on a short description of myself — and the results gave me chills.
I gave ChatGPT some basic deets about who I am and what I value and let it decide where I should live. To be fair, I'm not actually moving based on an AI tool's opinion — or looking to move at all — I was simply interested to see what it came up with.
The question I posed was: "I'm a 25-year-old Aquarius, who values the outdoors, adventure, and a slow-paced lifestyle. I work in media. Where in Canada do you think I should live, based on this information?"
It gave me four suggestions of Canadian cities that would suit me — two of which I've actually lived in and love. As nowhere in Ontario made the cut, it seems like the AI knows me pretty well.
Its top choice is where I just moved...
ChaptGPT's first suggestion was Vancouver, B.C., which happens to be exactly where I moved a year and a half ago. Creepy? Very.
It's kind of nice that it confirms that I definitely made the right choice moving here though! At least according to the AI.
Although I live outside of the city now, I'm still relatively close to Vancouver and definitely think it's a great fit for me.
"Vancouver is a city that is surrounded by nature, with mountains, beaches, and forests nearby. It has a laid-back, West Coast vibe and is known for its outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing, and biking. Vancouver also has a thriving media industry, with opportunities for work in film, television, and advertising," the AI tool said.
Next up was Victoria, which is a city I have visited a lot and also love. I could definitely see myself living there someday, so another point for AI!
The third suggestion was Banff, Alberta. I think ChatGPT thinks I'm a big spender because it's giving some pricey living suggestions.
"Banff is a picturesque town located in the Canadian Rockies, surrounded by mountains and national parks. It is known for its outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing, and camping, and is a popular destination for adventure-seekers," the AI said.
My hometown also made the list
Last on the list was Halifax, Nova Scotia — which is actually my hometown. This one actually shocked me because Halifax is a small city that's not a go-to spot for many people in media.
For the AI to randomly identify the place I'm from as a good fit for me gave me some goosebumps for sure.
"Halifax is a coastal city with a rich maritime history and a slower pace of life. It is surrounded by natural beauty, with beaches, parks, and hiking trails nearby. Halifax also has a growing media industry, with opportunities in film, television, and journalism," it said.
Although it creeped me out slightly, it was actually cool to see how fitting the AI's suggestions for me were. It's like a well-informed Magic 8 Ball, so while it's not really something to base your entire life on, it is a cool way to get information to help inform decisions.
I'm staying put where I am, and luckily, it seems like a good choice.