We Asked ChatGPT For The Best Cities In Ontario If You Love Food But Hate People
Find the perfect town with no crowds and good eats!
Small towns in Ontario are full of charm and fewer people than big cities – but where should you live if you're a foodie that hates people?
Contrary to popular belief, amazing eats aren't just in massive metropolises, so you don't have to fight through swarms of people just to get a decent bite.
I asked ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence technology where in Ontario people who hate people but love food should live. The AI gave three promising answers that are honestly travel agent worthy.
Stratford
"Stratford is a small town located in southwestern Ontario, known for its annual Stratford Festival featuring live theatre performances. The town also has a growing food scene, with farm-to-table restaurants and local breweries," wrote ChatGTP.
Stratford has a total population of 33,232 as of 2021, so this town isn't tiny, but it's definitely small.
Don't let the size fool you this town has plenty of restaurants to pick from, like Braai House, which offers South African-inspired fine dining.
Prince Edward County
"Located in eastern Ontario, Prince Edward County is known for its vineyards and wineries, as well as farm-to-table restaurants and craft breweries. It’s a small community with a population of around 25,000 people." wrote ChatGTP.
Prince Edward County is great for folks who love wine alongside food. Foodies will be able to explore wineries and restaurants with gorgeous views of nature. The county has some adorable restaurants like Lake on the Mountain Resort, a brewery, a restaurant and an inn.
Elora
"Elora is a picturesque town located in southwestern Ontario, known for its historic buildings and natural beauty. The town also has several restaurants and cafes, including local farm-to-table options," wrote ChatGTP.
This charming community is in the township of Centre Wellington, which only has an estimated population of 32,889, so you'll be able to enjoy all the culinary delights the town has to offer without too many people getting in the way.